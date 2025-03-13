Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Monalisa stylish saree to impress your partner

Pink Golden Zari Work Saree

The Pink Golden Zari Work Saree looks gorgeous when worn at weddings and festivals. The pink silk saree has heavy golden zari work, which enhances its beauty.

Black Cotton Saree with Grey Zari Work

For a comfortable look at home, you can wear a black cotton saree. This Monalisa saree features grey zari detailing with a slight touch of pink. It's available for 1K.

Saree with Heavy Lace

A new bride can wear this beautiful georgette saree to a party. The saree features golden lace work. Zari work is done all around. Pair it with a halter neck blouse.

Pink Cotton Saree

For small occasions or daily use at home, you can wear a Monalisa-like pink cotton saree. This type of saree is available in the market for ₹300-500.

Yellow Banarasi Saree

The craze for Banarasi sarees never diminishes. Keep a yellow Banarasi saree like Monalisa's in your closet. You can find a saree with the same pattern for under ₹2000.

Purple Saree with Flower Lace Saree

Monalisa is giving a bold look in a purple georgette saree. Big-sized flower work lace is applied on the saree. You can wear this type of saree at a reception.

Chunari Print Zari Work Saree

Heavy zari work is done on the red and pink chunari print saree. Now, if you choose a saree design like Monalisa and wear it in the same pattern, your in-laws will praise you.

