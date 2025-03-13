Lifestyle
If your mom has cotton hand block print sarees, reuse them to create a flared lehenga like this. Make a long length koti from its blouse and carry a printed chunni.
Your mom must have an old batik print saree in her wardrobe? You can get a lehenga like this made in green and white print. Wear a white and green shaded chunni with it.
You can also get a multi-layered flared lehenga made from an old Bagru print saree. Wear an elbow sleeves blouse of cotton fabric with it.
You can also get a flared lehenga made with cream+black color print on a red base. Get a black block print elbow sleeves long blouse made with it and wear a cotton printed chunni.
You can get a pleated lehenga made from a blue and white printed saree like this. For a modern look, get a peplum style front button choli made with it.
Vertical stripes in batik print can give you a very classy look. If your mom has a blue and white stripes saree like this, you can get a monochrome lehenga made from it.
You can also carry a lehenga with large round prints of white color on a yellow base. Wear a chunni with white and yellow color splash print with it.
