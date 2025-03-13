Lifestyle

Get a Bagru+Batik print lehenga made from mom's saree, 100% comfort

Get a lehenga made from cotton saree

If your mom has cotton hand block print sarees, reuse them to create a flared lehenga like this. Make a long length koti from its blouse and carry a printed chunni.

Cotton Batik Print Lehenga

Your mom must have an old batik print saree in her wardrobe? You can get a lehenga like this made in green and white print. Wear a white and green shaded chunni with it.

Bagru Print Lehenga

You can also get a multi-layered flared lehenga made from an old Bagru print saree. Wear an elbow sleeves blouse of cotton fabric with it.

Red and Black Cotton Bagru Print Lehenga

You can also get a flared lehenga made with cream+black color print on a red base. Get a black block print elbow sleeves long blouse made with it and wear a cotton printed chunni.

Cotton Batik Lehenga+Peplum Blouse

You can get a pleated lehenga made from a blue and white printed saree like this. For a modern look, get a peplum style front button choli made with it.

Vertical Stripes Batik Print Lehenga

Vertical stripes in batik print can give you a very classy look. If your mom has a blue and white stripes saree like this, you can get a monochrome lehenga made from it.

Yellow Cotton Batik Print Lehenga

You can also carry a lehenga with large round prints of white color on a yellow base. Wear a chunni with white and yellow color splash print with it.

