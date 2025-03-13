Heart Shape Gold Earrings: Gift a Heartfelt Design in 3 Grams

Lifestyle
Heart drop earrings go well with every type of outfit. In these earrings, two hearts are joined together with detailing of stones.
These types of heart shape earrings are in trend these days. Even though they look heavy, they are quite light in weight. A large-sized heart is designed below the stud.
Small hearts are joined in the shape of a chain in the hoop, which is giving a very heavy look. But if we talk about weight, you will get it in 3-4 grams.
If your wife likes to wear hoop earrings, then you can gift her this type of design on Holi. 7 small hearts are joined in the hoop.
For a simple and sober look, you can choose this type of heart shape drop earrings. This design is available in many famous shops in 2 gm.
When you give this stud made in the design of a heart to your wife, the happiness on her face will be worth seeing. She can style it in regular use.
If your budget allows, you can choose a small diamond heart shape hoops for your wife. These earrings will be a token of your love for her, which she will always adorn in her ears.
