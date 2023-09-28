Lifestyle

28-Sep-2023, 10:10:35 am

Saffron to Cardamom: 7 Indian spices that elevate your sex life

Indian Spices are world famous since ancient days. Saffron to Cardamom are 7 spices that are believed to be aphrodisiac

Ginger

Saffron is a luxurious spice known for its distinct aroma and flavor. It has been used for centuries as an aphrodisiac in various cultures

Clove

Cloves have a strong, sweet, and slightly peppery flavor. They are often used in Indian desserts and are believed to have stimulating properties

Nutmeg

Nutmeg has a warm, nutty flavor and is sometimes considered an aphrodisiac. However, it should be used in moderation as excessive consumption can be toxic

Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds are known for their slightly bitter taste. Some believe that they can increase sexual desire

Saffron

Cardamom

Cardamom is aromatic and has a warm, spicy-sweet flavor. It can be added to both sweet and savory dishes and is believed to have stimulating properties

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a versatile spice known for its sweet and warming flavor. It's often used in desserts and can add a sensual touch to your libido

