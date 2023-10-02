Lifestyle

02-Oct-2023, 02:57:04 pm

Pineapple to Boondi Raita: 7 types of raita to enjoy with your meal

Discover 7 delightful Indian raita variations, perfect for cooling down spicy dishes and adding a refreshing twist to your meals. 

Image credits: FreePik

Pineapple Raita

It is made by adding pineapple to yogurt, giving it a sweet and tangy flavour. A little amount of spice is sprinled to enhance the tanginess.

Image credits: Getty

Tomato and Onion Raita

Prepared by adding finely chopped onion and tomato in the yogurt. Spices like pepper, cumin powder, salt and dried mint powder are added to enhance the taste.

Image credits: FreePik

Mint Raita

Mix the puree of green chilli and fresh mint with yogurt and sprinkle some black salt and cumin powder on it. This raita goes well with Biryani.

Image credits: Getty

Beetroot Raita

It is prepared by adding grated beetroot to the yogurt, giving it a sweet and earthy taste. This raita is refreshing as well as healthy.

Image credits: Getty

Cucumber Raita

Made by mixing grated cucumber to the yogurt and sprinkling spices like cumin powder, pepper, mint powder and salt, this raita is a favourite of many.

Image credits: Getty

Pomegranate Raita

It is prepared by adding pomegranate to the yogurt. Onion and cucumber are optional to add for extra flavour. Sprinkle some salt, pepper and cumin powder on it.

Image credits: Getty

Boondi Raita

Boondi is a small fried crispy ball made out of chickpea flour. When added to yogurt, boondi softens up giving a unique flavour to the raita.

Image credits: Getty
