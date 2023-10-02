Lifestyle

02-Oct-2023, 04:44:44 pm

7 best smelling houseplants for your home

Image credits: Freepik

1. Jasmine (Jasminum):

Jasmine's sweet, floral scent is both exotic and enchanting. It's perfect for bedrooms and living areas and typically blooms in the spring and summer.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis):

While primarily an herb, rosemary's woody fragrance is both invigorating and aromatic. It's an excellent choice for kitchens and sunny windowsills.

Image credits: Pixabay

3. Eucalyptus (Eucalyptus spp.):

Eucalyptus plants release a refreshing, minty aroma. Their leaves can be used to create homemade potpourri or placed in the shower for a spa-like experience.

Image credits: pexels

4. Lavender (Lavandula):

Lavender is known for its calming scent. Place it in a sunny spot, and the soothing fragrance will help reduce stress and promote relaxation.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Gardenia (Gardenia jasminoides):

Gardenias are famous for their intoxicating fragrance. Their creamy white flowers emit a scent that is often described as romantic and soothing.

Image credits: Pexels

6. Orchids (Orchidaceae):

Many orchid species, like the Phalaenopsis, have a subtle, elegant scent. Their beauty and fragrance make them a popular choice for indoor gardens.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Scented Dracaena (Dracaena fragrans):

Also known as the corn plant, the scented dracaena features long, fragrant leaves. Its mild, pleasant aroma enhances the ambiance of any room.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One