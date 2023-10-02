Lifestyle
Jasmine's sweet, floral scent is both exotic and enchanting. It's perfect for bedrooms and living areas and typically blooms in the spring and summer.
While primarily an herb, rosemary's woody fragrance is both invigorating and aromatic. It's an excellent choice for kitchens and sunny windowsills.
Eucalyptus plants release a refreshing, minty aroma. Their leaves can be used to create homemade potpourri or placed in the shower for a spa-like experience.
Lavender is known for its calming scent. Place it in a sunny spot, and the soothing fragrance will help reduce stress and promote relaxation.
Gardenias are famous for their intoxicating fragrance. Their creamy white flowers emit a scent that is often described as romantic and soothing.
Many orchid species, like the Phalaenopsis, have a subtle, elegant scent. Their beauty and fragrance make them a popular choice for indoor gardens.
Also known as the corn plant, the scented dracaena features long, fragrant leaves. Its mild, pleasant aroma enhances the ambiance of any room.