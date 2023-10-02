Lifestyle

Skin Moisturizer to Insect Repellent: 7 Uses of Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a versatile product with numerous benefits and uses. Here are 7 of them.

Skin Moisturizer

Coconut oil is a great moisturizer for dry skin. It can help repair flaky skin in winters and provide long lasting hydration.

Hair Health

Coconut oil streghtens the hair, reduce hair fall and provides a shine to your hair.

Cooking

Coconut oil is used for cooking due to its high smoke point. In addition, it adds a coconut flavour to your dishes.

Makeup Remover

Coconut oil is a very effective and a skin friendly makeup remover, for all types of makeup.

Sunburn Relief

Applying coconut oil on sunburnt skin areas help in reducing inflammation and itching.

Massage Oil

Coconut oil is widely used as a massage oil. It has a delightful aroma and it helps in nourishing the skin.

Insect Repellent

Some people use coconut oil to avoid insect bites. Coconut oil can offer some protection from bites of mosquito and other insects.

