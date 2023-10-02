Lifestyle

02-Oct-2023, 04:35:29 pm

Time Management to Meditation: 7 Tips to improve mental focus

Enhanced focus can help in performing better in workplace and increase productivity. Here are 7 tips to improve mental focus.

Image credits: Pexels

Time Management

Work in intervals of 25-30 minutes. Take small break in between to avoid burnout and improve focus.

Image credits: Pexels

Organize your tasks

Make a list of tasks that you have to take care of. Prioritizing those tasks which are most important will help in staying focused.

Image credits: Pexels

Remove Distractions

This may include turning off the phone, avoiding futile conversations and finding a quiet workplace to improve focus.

Image credits: FreePik

Decluttering the Mess

Keep your working desk clean. If you are working on laptop/computer organise files and folders properly to stay focused.

Image credits: Pexels

Set Specific Goals

Define your overall objectives and divide them in small achievable goals. This will help you avoid procrastination and improve focus.

Image credits: FreePik

Healthy Lifestyle

Maintain a healthy lifestyle by exercising daily, eating well and having a good sleep. A healthy body and mind is crucial for concentration.

Image credits: Pexels

Meditation

Do meditation for 5 to 10 minutes daily in which you focus on your breath. Meditation can help in improving concentration.

Image credits: Pexels
