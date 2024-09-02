Lifestyle
Real Chikankari is done by hand. It has delicate and intricate patterns. Each stitch is clean and precise. In machine embroidery, the threads on the back are tangled and uneven.
Real Chikankari features floral, leaf, and geometric patterns. The patterns in real Chikankari are very fine, while in fake embroidery, the patterns may be uneven and irregular.
Authentic Chikankari uses high-quality threads that are strong and lustrous. The threads in real embroidery do not break easily and their color also has a different shine.
Chikankari embroidery is done on soft fabrics like Kota, Georgette, Chiffon, and Cotton. Pay attention to quality of the fabric. Real Chikankari fabric is light and comfortable.
Real Chikankari embroidery takes time and effort, so it is expensive. If it is available at a very cheap price, then doubt its quality.
In real Chikankari, many types of embroidery are done, such as 'Bakhiya', 'Fanda', 'Tippi', etc. In real Chikankari, you will get to see different types of embroidery and finesse.
Real Chikankari is made in Lucknow and surrounding areas. If possible, buy from local artisans. This way you can find authentic Chikankari embroidered outfits.