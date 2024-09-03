Happy Birthday Sadhguru: 7 important quotes on life by the Guru

Lifestyle
Check out 7 important quotes by Sadhguru
Inner engineering is about creating a chemistry of blissfulness. Once you are blissful, your body and mind will work at their best
The most beautiful moments in life are moments when you are expressing your joy, not when you are seeking it
Responsibility simply means your ability to respond. If you decide, you can respond to every situation in life sensibly, intelligently, and joyfully
Life is a process, not a problem. The question is only, have you prepared yourself for the process or not?
Your ability to see life as it is, not as you think it is, is essential to fully experience it
The only way to experience true well-being is to turn inward. This is what spirituality means – not about believing in something, but about seeking to know
If you enhance yourself into a very beautiful state, everyone will want to hold a relationship with you