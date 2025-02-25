PHOTOS: Palak Tiwari's 5 saree styles for office wear

Lifestyle
Cotton sarees are best for the summer season. You must wear such sarees in the office. It gives you a stylish look as well as comfort.
Palak Tiwari is wearing a light green saree in this. Along with this, she has worn a deep neck blouse. Wear it with open hair and oxidized earrings.
Palak has paired a designer blouse with a cream satin saree in this. Wear heavy earrings with gloss with this saree. It will add charm to your look.
Palak is looking very beautiful in this organza saree. With this, she has worn a choker, which looks quite stylish.
Palak Tiwari is seen in a red sequin saree in this photo. Such sarees are simple as well as comfortable. You can buy such sarees online and offline.
Kamakhya Temple: Know mysteries of this famous temple of Assam
Mahashivratri 2025: Know everything on Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain
Career Tips! 5 key points to keep in mind on your first day of work
(PHOTOS) Katrina Kaif inspired stylish blouse designs for modern women