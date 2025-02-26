Lifestyle

Maha Shivratri 2025: 7 easy Shiv, Parvati inspired designs

Har Har Mahadev Rangoli Design

Making rangoli in the courtyard of the house has special significance on Shivratri. Create Shiv and Parvati's hands

Belpatra Design Rangoli

Belpatra is definitely offered to Shivji. So, on Shivratri, make a rangoli with Belpatra design in green color

Shivji Portrait Rangoli

If you want to make something creative and unique rangoli on Shivratri, make a portrait of Shivji

Mahakal Inspired Rangoli

Mahakal Jyotirlinga has special significance. On Shivratri, make this type of Shivling rangoli inspired by Mahakal

Simple Shivratri Rangoli Design

To make a simple rangoli on Shivratri, make a Shivling like this. Give some flower designs below

Make Shivling Rangoli in Palki

On Shivratri, make a palanquin like this and make a Shivling in the middle and spread happiness

Ardhanarishwar Rangoli Design

To make a creative rangoli on Shivratri, make Bholenath on one side and Maa Parvati on the other

