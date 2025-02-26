Maha Shivratri 2025: 7 easy Shiv, Parvati inspired designs

Lifestyle
Making rangoli in the courtyard of the house has special significance on Shivratri. Create Shiv and Parvati's hands
Belpatra is definitely offered to Shivji. So, on Shivratri, make a rangoli with Belpatra design in green color
If you want to make something creative and unique rangoli on Shivratri, make a portrait of Shivji
Mahakal Jyotirlinga has special significance. On Shivratri, make this type of Shivling rangoli inspired by Mahakal
To make a simple rangoli on Shivratri, make a Shivling like this. Give some flower designs below
On Shivratri, make a palanquin like this and make a Shivling in the middle and spread happiness
To make a creative rangoli on Shivratri, make Bholenath on one side and Maa Parvati on the other
Pregnancy Diet Alert: 5 Fruits you should avoid for a healthy journey
Maha Shivratri 2025: Why women should not touch Shivling? Read On
PHOTOS: Palak Tiwari's 5 saree styles for office wear
Kamakhya Temple: Know mysteries of this famous temple of Assam