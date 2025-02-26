Lifestyle

Pregnancy Diet Alert: 5 Fruits you should avoid for a healthy journey

Never Eat These 5 Fruits During Pregnancy

Learn which fruits can be dangerous for your and your baby's health during pregnancy.
 

Avoid Eating Papaya

Papaya, especially raw papaya, can cause contractions in the uterus, increasing the risk of miscarriage or premature labor.

Do Not Consume Too Much Tamarind

Tamarind can lower progesterone levels, increasing the risk of miscarriage. Consume it in limited quantities during pregnancy.

Be Careful with Grapes

Grapes contain an element called resveratrol, which can cause complications during pregnancy. Eat it in limited quantities only.

Do Not Consume Too Much Banana

Banana is safe, but it can raise blood sugar in case of gestational diabetes or allergies. Consult a doctor.

Pineapple is Harmful

The enzyme called bromelain present in pineapple can cause contractions in the uterus and lead to premature labor.

 

Take Care of Your Diet

Consume fresh and nutrient-rich fruits during pregnancy, but with the right information.

