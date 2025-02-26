Pregnancy Diet Alert: 5 Fruits you should avoid for a healthy journey

Lifestyle
Learn which fruits can be dangerous for your and your baby's health during pregnancy.
Papaya, especially raw papaya, can cause contractions in the uterus, increasing the risk of miscarriage or premature labor.
Tamarind can lower progesterone levels, increasing the risk of miscarriage. Consume it in limited quantities during pregnancy.
Grapes contain an element called resveratrol, which can cause complications during pregnancy. Eat it in limited quantities only.
Banana is safe, but it can raise blood sugar in case of gestational diabetes or allergies. Consult a doctor.
The enzyme called bromelain present in pineapple can cause contractions in the uterus and lead to premature labor.
Consume fresh and nutrient-rich fruits during pregnancy, but with the right information.
