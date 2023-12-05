Lifestyle

Christmas 2023: Goa to France, 6 places to celebrate this festival

New York City, USA

Visit NYC and witness the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ice skating at Bryant Park or Central Park, and dazzling window displays on Fifth Avenue.

Strasbourg, France

Visit the "Capital of Christmas" to explore the Christmas markets in Europe as the city's historic center is turned into a winter wonderland with decorated streets and stalls.

Quebec City, Canada

The Quebec City has Old World charm, cobblestone streets, and stunning decorations. The German Christmas Market and the Petit Champlain district are must-visits.

Aizawl, Mizoram

Aizawl is a city which has beautifully decorated with lights, and churches host vibrant celebrations with hymns, carol singing, and cultural events.

Goa, India

Goa is a popular Christmas destination in India which has festive vibes with midnight masses at churches, beautifully decorated streets, beach parties, and delicious Goan cuisine.

Kolkata, West Bengal

Park Street in Kolkata comes alive with stunning decorations, illuminated streets, and musical performances during the holiday season.

