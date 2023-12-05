Christmas 2023: Goa to France, 6 places to celebrate this festival

Lifestyle
Visit NYC and witness the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ice skating at Bryant Park or Central Park, and dazzling window displays on Fifth Avenue.
Visit the "Capital of Christmas" to explore the Christmas markets in Europe as the city's historic center is turned into a winter wonderland with decorated streets and stalls.
The Quebec City has Old World charm, cobblestone streets, and stunning decorations. The German Christmas Market and the Petit Champlain district are must-visits.
Aizawl is a city which has beautifully decorated with lights, and churches host vibrant celebrations with hymns, carol singing, and cultural events.
Goa is a popular Christmas destination in India which has festive vibes with midnight masses at churches, beautifully decorated streets, beach parties, and delicious Goan cuisine.
Park Street in Kolkata comes alive with stunning decorations, illuminated streets, and musical performances during the holiday season.