Chicken Curry to Soup: 7 ways to enjoy spinach in winters

Winter is here, and so is the time for hearty, nutritious meals. Spinach, packed with vitamins, is a perfect choice. Here are 7 tasty ways to savor it.
Amp up your breakfast by adding sauteed spinach and mushrooms to your fluffy omelette.
This winter induldge in a creamy, rich and satisfying spinach and parmesan risotto for a comforting winter dinner.
Start your day right with a nutrient-packed spinach smoothie. Blend it with fruits and yogurt for a tasty kick.
Create a quick and cheesy dish by stuffing tortillas with spinach and your favorite cheese. Add another vegetables like corn and musroom also.
Elevate your dinner with a flavorful spinach and chicken curry induces with aromatic spices. Serve over rice for a hearty meal.
A comforting bowl of creamy spinach soup is perfect to wam you up in winters. Add garlic and nutmeg for extra flavor.
Toss fresh spinach with tomatoes, cucumbers, and a zesty vinaigrette for a crisp and healthy salad.