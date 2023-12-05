Lifestyle

Chicken Curry to Soup: 7 ways to enjoy spinach in winters

Winter is here, and so is the time for hearty, nutritious meals. Spinach, packed with vitamins, is a perfect choice. Here are 7 tasty ways to savor it.

Image credits: FreePik

Spinach and Mushroom Omelette

Amp up your breakfast by adding sauteed spinach and mushrooms to your fluffy omelette.

Image credits: FreePik

Spinach and Parmesan Risotto

This winter induldge in a creamy, rich and satisfying spinach and parmesan risotto for a comforting winter dinner. 

Image credits: FreePik

Spinach Smoothie

Start your day right with a nutrient-packed spinach smoothie. Blend it with fruits and yogurt for a tasty kick.

Image credits: FreePik

Spinach and Cheese Quesadillas

Create a quick and cheesy dish by stuffing tortillas with spinach and your favorite cheese. Add another vegetables like corn and musroom also.

Image credits: FreePik

Spinach Chicken Curry

Elevate your dinner with a flavorful spinach and chicken curry induces with aromatic spices. Serve over rice for a hearty meal.

Image credits: FreePik

Creamy Spinach Soup

A comforting bowl of creamy spinach soup is perfect to wam you up in winters. Add garlic and nutmeg for extra flavor.

Image credits: FreePik

Classic Spinach Salad

Toss fresh spinach with tomatoes, cucumbers, and a zesty vinaigrette for a crisp and healthy salad.

Image credits: FreePik
