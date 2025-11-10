English

7 lesser known facts about Sabarimala Ayyappa temple

lifestyle Nov 10 2025
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:our own
Location

The second largest shrine is located in the 18 hills of the Western Ghat ranges of Pathanamthitta District. Ayyappa is believed to be the son of Vishnu (as Mohini) and Shiva.
 

Image credits: our own
Ayyappa practiced celibacy

The temple follows the rule of celibacy for the last 1500 years. Women between the age of 10 and 50 cannot enter the shrine.

Image credits: HinduPad
Importance of 18 steps

The first 5 steps represent senses, the next 8 steps- bad qualities, the next 3- Three Gunas, last 2 steps- knowledge & ignorance. People will be detached from worldly desires.

Image credits: our own
Sufi Shrine near Temple- Vavar Mosque

One must visit this Sufi Shrine before proceeding to the temple. It symbolises friendship between Muslim saint Vavar and Lord Ayyappa.

Image credits: stockphoto
41 days of strict vrat

One should not trim their hair or nails, live a celibate life, consume only vegetarian food, and sleep on the floor. In addition, they ought to put on a blue or black dress.
 

Image credits: our own
Prasadam- Aravana Payasam

The prasadam that is served to the devotees is Aravana payasam and Uniyappam.

Image credits: our own
Costume

Devotees observing 41-day fast should wear black shirts and mundu (dhoti), walk barefoot and adorn the holy mala. They should live a life of celibacy and are addressed as 'Swami'.

Image credits: Social Media

