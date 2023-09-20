Lifestyle

Russia to China: 10 countries with toughest visa regime for Indians

Russia to China: 10 countries with strict visa policies for Indians, including Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, and more. Verify rules before travel

Afghanishtan

Getting visa for Afghanistan is a real task given the political instability in the countries. Most countries issue against travelling here

Iran

Indian tourists usually require a visa for Iran. They can obtain a tourist visa, usually with an invitation letter or with a tour company based in Iran

Turkmenistan

You need a letter of invitation from a sponsor in Turkmenistan to obtain visa approval to travel here

Libya

Indian travelers need a visa for Libya. They must apply through the Libyan embassy, usually with an invitation from a local host

North Korea

Indian citizens can visit North Korea as part of an organized tour. A specialized travel agency handles the visa process, and it's tightly controlled

Syria

Visa is needed for Indian visitors to Syria. The process involves applying at the Syrian embassy with an invitation letter

Russia

The Russian government is going to ask you innumerable questions It also asks for a list of the places travelled to in the last 10 years

China

India passport holders need a visa to visit China. Tourist and business visas are common, requiring an invitation letter or an itinerary for tourism

