20-Sep-2023, 03:16:16 pm

7 ways to prevent your hair damage from pollution

Image credits: Image: Pexels

1. Cover Your Hair:

Whenever possible, cover your hair with a scarf, hat, or cap. This physical barrier helps prevent direct contact with pollutants and UV rays, reducing the damage.

Image credits: Image: Pexels

2. Use a Leave-In Conditioner:

Applying a leave-in conditioner creates a protective barrier on your hair, keeping it moisturized and less susceptible to damage from pollutants.

Image credits: freepik

3. Frequent Hair Wash:

Wash your hair regularly to remove accumulated pollutants. Use a mild, sulfate-free shampoo to cleanse without stripping away essential oils.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Hair Oils:

Regularly apply natural oils like coconut oil, argan oil, or olive oil to your hair. These oils act as a shield against pollutants and help maintain hair health.

Image credits: FreePik

5. Protective Hairstyles:

Styles like braids, buns, and ponytails can keep your hair protected from pollution, especially during outdoor activities.

Image credits: our own

6. Antioxidant-Rich Diet:

Consume a diet rich in antioxidants like fruits, vegetables, and green tea. Antioxidants combat free radicals caused by pollution, preventing hair damage from within.

Image credits: Pexels

7. Scalp Care:

A healthy scalp is crucial for healthy hair. Use a gentle scalp cleanser and massage your scalp regularly to improve blood circulation and promote hair growth.

Image credits: freepik
