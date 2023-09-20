7 ways to prevent your hair damage from pollution

Lifestyle
Whenever possible, cover your hair with a scarf, hat, or cap. This physical barrier helps prevent direct contact with pollutants and UV rays, reducing the damage.
Applying a leave-in conditioner creates a protective barrier on your hair, keeping it moisturized and less susceptible to damage from pollutants.
Wash your hair regularly to remove accumulated pollutants. Use a mild, sulfate-free shampoo to cleanse without stripping away essential oils.
Regularly apply natural oils like coconut oil, argan oil, or olive oil to your hair. These oils act as a shield against pollutants and help maintain hair health.
Styles like braids, buns, and ponytails can keep your hair protected from pollution, especially during outdoor activities.
Consume a diet rich in antioxidants like fruits, vegetables, and green tea. Antioxidants combat free radicals caused by pollution, preventing hair damage from within.
A healthy scalp is crucial for healthy hair. Use a gentle scalp cleanser and massage your scalp regularly to improve blood circulation and promote hair growth.