20-Sep-2023, 03:12:51 pm

Black Cats to Friday the 13th-7 things brings bad luck and poverty

Superstition-based beliefs about certain activities causing bad luck differ by culture and person. Others may not consider ill luck or poverty-inducing acts.

Opening an Umbrella Indoors

Opening an umbrella indoors is said to bring bad luck in various superstitions.
 

Breaking a Plate or Dish

In some cultures, accidentally breaking a plate or dish is seen as a sign of impending financial difficulties or bad luck.
 

Walking Under a Ladder

The belief that a ladder standing against a wall creates a triangle, symbolising the Holy Trinity, and destroying it was irreverent may have inspired this superstition.

Friday the 13th

In many Western cultures, Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky day, leading to various superstitions and avoidance behaviors.
 

Black Cats

In some cultures, black cats are associated with bad luck or evil. Crossing paths with a black cat is believed to bring misfortune.
 

Breaking a Mirror

In some cultures, breaking a mirror is believed to bring seven years of bad luck.
 

Sweeping at Night

Sweeping the house at night is considered unlucky in some cultures, as it is believed to sweep away good fortune.
 

