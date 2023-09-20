Post-workout meals: 7 foods to fuel your fitness journey

Lifestyle
Eggs are loaded with high-quality protein, which helps repair and build muscles while keeping you feeling full for longer.
Top it with fresh berries and a sprinkle of granola for a satisfying, low-calorie treat that aids in muscle recovery and digestion.
A lean protein source like grilled chicken combined with a variety of colorful veggies makes for a filling and nutritious post-workout meal.
Combine it with steamed or roasted vegetables, and you have a well-balanced meal that promotes muscle repair and overall health.
Blend spinach, banana, almond milk, and a scoop of protein powder for a nutrient-packed, low-calorie shake that aids in recovery and boosts metabolism.
Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and protein, making it an ideal choice for weight loss. Pair it with roasted sweet potatoes for a balanced meal.
Whole grains provide a steady release of energy, and avocados are packed with healthy fats. Top a slice of whole-grain toast with mashed avocado and a sprinkle of chili flakes.