The bench press is a classic exercise for building chest, shoulder, and triceps muscles. Increasing your upper body strength contributes to overall weight gain.
Isolation exercises like bicep curls can help you build muscle mass in your arms. Adding size to your biceps contributes to overall weight gain.
Core strength is essential for overall stability and balance. Planks engage your core muscles, helping you develop a strong foundation.
Compound exercise that targets the muscles in your lower body, including your quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. It helps build muscle mass in your legs.
Lunges work your leg muscles, particularly your quadriceps and glutes. They are excellent for building lower body strength.
These exercises are great for targeting your back, biceps, and shoulders. You can use your body weight or add resistance for greater muscle growth.
Deadlifts are excellent for building strength and mass in your lower back, glutes, and hamstrings. They also engage your core and upper body muscles.