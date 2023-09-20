Lifestyle

20-Sep-2023, 03:59:08 pm

7 exercises for healthy weight gain

Image credits: Freepik

1. Bench Press:

The bench press is a classic exercise for building chest, shoulder, and triceps muscles. Increasing your upper body strength contributes to overall weight gain.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Bicep Curls:

Isolation exercises like bicep curls can help you build muscle mass in your arms. Adding size to your biceps contributes to overall weight gain.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Planks:

Core strength is essential for overall stability and balance. Planks engage your core muscles, helping you develop a strong foundation.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Squats:

Compound exercise that targets the muscles in your lower body, including your quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. It helps build muscle mass in your legs.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Lunges:

Lunges work your leg muscles, particularly your quadriceps and glutes. They are excellent for building lower body strength.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Pull-Ups/Chin-Ups:

These exercises are great for targeting your back, biceps, and shoulders. You can use your body weight or add resistance for greater muscle growth.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Deadlifts:

Deadlifts are excellent for building strength and mass in your lower back, glutes, and hamstrings. They also engage your core and upper body muscles.

Image credits: Freepik
