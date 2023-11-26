Russia to Brazil: 7 greenest countries in the world

Lifestyle
Russia to Brazil are 7 greenest countries in the world, boasting extensive forested areas. These countries contribute significantly to global green cover
Russia has vast forests, including the Siberian Taiga, making it one of the countries with the largest forested areas in the world
The Amazon rainforest, often referred to as the 'lungs of the Earth,' contributes significantly to Brazil's green cover
Canada is known for its extensive forested regions, particularly in provinces like British Columbia and Quebec
The U.S. has diverse landscapes, including large forested areas in states like Alaska and the Pacific Northwest
Despite facing environmental challenges, China has made efforts in afforestation and reforestation, contributing to its green cover
Australia has various ecosystems, including forests and woodlands, contributing to its green cover
Indonesia has a significant amount of tropical rainforest, although deforestation has been a concern in some areas