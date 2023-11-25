7 must carry items in your bag during winter season

Lifestyle
Carrying a bag during the winter season can be practical for keeping essential items easily accessible. Here are 7 items you might consider carrying in your bag.
Cold weather can lead to dry and chapped lips, so having lip balm on hand is essential for maintaining comfort.
Carry non-perishable snacks like granola bars or nuts to keep your energy up, especially if you're spending a long time outdoors.
A thermos with a hot drink like tea, coffee, or hot chocolate can provide warmth and comfort when you're out in the cold.
A scarf and cap to wrap around your neck and face for added warmth whenever you need.
Winter is flu season, and having hand sanitizer helps maintain good hygiene, especially when soap and water are not readily available.
Portable hand warmers can provide instant warmth for your hands when it gets exceptionally cold.
Cold weather often leads to runny noses, so it's helpful to have tissues or a handkerchief on hand.