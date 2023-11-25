Lifestyle

7 must carry items in your bag during winter season

Carrying a bag during the winter season can be practical for keeping essential items easily accessible. Here are 7 items you might consider carrying in your bag.

Chapstick/Lip Balm

Cold weather can lead to dry and chapped lips, so having lip balm on hand is essential for maintaining comfort.

Compact Snacks

Carry non-perishable snacks like granola bars or nuts to keep your energy up, especially if you're spending a long time outdoors.

Small Thermos with Hot Beverage

A thermos with a hot drink like tea, coffee, or hot chocolate can provide warmth and comfort when you're out in the cold.

Scarf and Cap

A scarf and cap to wrap around your neck and face for added warmth whenever you need.

Travel-Sized Hand Sanitizer

Winter is flu season, and having hand sanitizer helps maintain good hygiene, especially when soap and water are not readily available.

Hand Warmers

Portable hand warmers can provide instant warmth for your hands when it gets exceptionally cold.

Tissues or Handkerchiefs

Cold weather often leads to runny noses, so it's helpful to have tissues or a handkerchief on hand.

