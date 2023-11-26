Lifestyle

6 reasons to consume eggs in winter

Rich source of protein

Eggs are a superb source of high-quality protein, providing all the essential amino acids necessary for muscle repair, tissue maintenance, and overall body strength. 

Vitamin D content

With reduced exposure to sunlight in winter, our body's natural production of vitamin D declines. Eggs contain vitamin D help maintain bone health and support the immune system. 

Nutrient density

Eggs are packed with vitamins (A, B12, riboflavin) and minerals (selenium, zinc) that contribute to boosting immunity, and improving metabolism during the winter months.

Satiety and energy

The combination of protein and healthy fats in eggs provides a feeling of sustained energy and maintain energy levels throughout the day.

Versatile and easy to prepare

Eggs are a quick addition to various winter dishes like soups, stews, or breakfast options, adding both flavor and nutritional value.

Budget-friendly

Eggs are a cost-effective protein source, making them an accessible and affordable choice, especially during times when fresh produce may be less available or more expensive.

