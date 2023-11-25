6 food items to avoid after hitting the gym

Lifestyle
High-fat foods like fast food, fried items, or heavy creamy dishes can slow down digestion and may impede the body's ability to absorb nutrients.
Foods high in refined sugars, like candies or desserts, can spike insulin levels rapidly, affecting the body's recovery process and potentially leading to energy crashes.
Avoid consuming large meals immediately after a workout, as they can divert blood flow away from muscles toward digestion, potentially causing discomfort.
Consuming alcohol post-workout can dehydrate the body, hinder muscle recovery, and negatively impact protein synthesis.
Beverages with carbonation can cause bloating and discomfort after a workout. Additionally, sodas often contain high amounts of sugar or artificial sweeteners.