Lifestyle
Kangana Ranaut always appears in fashionable and stylish outfits. Her saree look gives a royal touch. You can carry it to a wedding party.
Kangana Ranaut is looking like a queen in a golden saree. With this, she has worn a net full sleeves blouse which looks very classic. She has worn a heavy necklace with it.
Actress Kangana Ranaut has worn a frill blouse with a pure georgette saree. She has worn a pearl necklace with it. She is looking like a queen in this look.
Kangana is looking very beautiful and royal in a golden Banarasi saree. She has worn a matching blouse and necklace with it, in which she looks like a golden queen.
Kangana Ranaut is looking very beautiful in a trendy saree. With this, she has worn a pearl choker, in which she looks very classic.
Kangana is looking very beautiful in a bordered South Indian saree. She has worn jhumka with this saree. Along with this, she has made a bun in her hair.
Gardening tips: 8 ways to care for indoor croton plants
Control your mind: 6 proven strategies to discipline your brain
Tamannaah Bhatia Blouse Designs: Deep Square Neck for Broad Shoulders
Eid 2025: Hansika Motwani's Suit Styles for Working Women Fashion