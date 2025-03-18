Lifestyle
You can easily find many ready-made Anarkali suits in the market. For a fancy look, choose a handcrafted Kalidar Anarkali like Hansika. It will give a very royal grace when worn.
This Banarasi pattern simple look flared sharara of Hansika Motwani is also the best. You can get it made from an old Banarasi saree.
You will find many designs of such contrast dupatta silk salwar suits for up to ₹2,000. You will also get to see 3D color options in this. You can also keep a monochrome look.
If you like to wear heavy suits, then choose such a piece on Eid. This dual color Hansika's suit design will give a very glam look.
If you want a stylish look with simplicity, then you can wear this type of plain Anarkali suit on Eid. These look very cool with a loose fitting.
Basic white suits will start from the range of ₹500. According to your choice and budget, you can also keep a thread work white suit like Hansika as an option for Eid.
If you want, you can also style an A-line straight fit suit in mirror work or stone work style. Such suits will be available in the market for ₹3000.
Short Kurti style sharara is once again being liked very much. You will easily find such chikankari suits in the market for up to ₹2,500.
