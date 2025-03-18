Lifestyle

Tamannaah Bhatia Blouse Designs: Deep Square Neck for Broad Shoulders

Blouse design for broad shoulders

Many ladies have broad shoulders. In such a case, you can get a glamorous blouse made like Tamannaah Bhatia. Like the deep square neck whole blouse she is wearing.

Strappy square neckline blouse

You can also wear a deep square neck blouse with 3D floral design in a black base with pearl work. Which has thin straps. This blouse will look very stylish on a lehenga or saree.

Square neckline halter blouse + long sleeves

For a modern and glamorous look, wear an embroidered halter neck blouse like Tamannaah Bhatia and get extra sleeves attached with a long full sleeves jacket style.

Tube style square neck blouse

For a sexy look on a saree, you can try a corset style blouse like Tamannaah. Which is made in a tube style and has a floral hand work design on the breast area.

Puff sleeve square neckline blouse

Get this type of deep square neck blouse made in Banarasi fabric on a tissue saree. 

Loose pattern square neckline blouse

You can also get this type of front loose pattern square neckline blouse made in black sequence fabric on a saree or lehenga. In which a string of pearls is given on the shoulder.

Backless square neckline blouse

To adopt a sexy look on a black color saree, you can get a blouse made in shimmer fabric. Give it a square design by applying 3 straps in the back.

