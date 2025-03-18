Lifestyle
We should not be in control of our mind, instead, we should control our mind and discipline it according to us
Here are 6 effective and reliable strategies to train your brain and discipline it.
Establish specific, measurable, and achievable goals to focus your brain and drive motivation.
Regular mindfulness practice helps calm the mind, reduce distractions, and improve concentration.
Work in focused 25-minute increments, followed by a 5-minute break, to boost productivity and reduce burnout.
Identify and eliminate distractions, such as social media or email notifications, to minimize interruptions and stay focused.
Prioritize sleep and aim for 7-9 hours per night to help your brain function at its best and support discipline and focus.
Start your day with a consistent routine that sets a positive tone and helps regulate your brain.
