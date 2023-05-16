Lifestyle

7 ways to take perfect selfies

It can get frustrating when you don’t get the perfect selfie you want. Follow these 7 tips to know what to do to get your ideal selfie.

Image credits: Getty

Correct lighting

Natural light is the best. Make sure your face is lit. Shadows can also be used to highlight your face, but getting it wrong will ruin your selfie.
 

Image credits: Getty

Pose

Crack a genuine natural smile, lean against a wall or window, and play with your hair – these are some tried and tested poses you can choose.
 

Image credits: Getty

Pick a great camera angle

Chin down and eyes up, or maybe look away from the camera, or maybe try a selfie stick – do what the situation demands.
 

Image credits: Getty

Use camera features

Pop up the flash or put on a filter. Do what it takes to give that extra aesthetic look to your selfie.
 

Image credits: Getty

Background is important

Location is not necessarily about exotic vacation spots, it can be a corner of your home. A clear background will highlight you as the subject, making it a perfect selfie.
 

Image credits: Getty

Edit selfies

Set the brightness, change the contrast, correct the hues – play with your selfie on edit and see what makes it perfect.
 

Image credits: Getty

Keep practicing

Practice makes a person perfect. So keep taking selfies and learn what works and what doesn’t.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One