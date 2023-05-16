7 ways to take perfect selfies

Lifestyle
It can get frustrating when you don’t get the perfect selfie you want. Follow these 7 tips to know what to do to get your ideal selfie.
Natural light is the best. Make sure your face is lit. Shadows can also be used to highlight your face, but getting it wrong will ruin your selfie.
Crack a genuine natural smile, lean against a wall or window, and play with your hair – these are some tried and tested poses you can choose.
Chin down and eyes up, or maybe look away from the camera, or maybe try a selfie stick – do what the situation demands.
Pop up the flash or put on a filter. Do what it takes to give that extra aesthetic look to your selfie.
Location is not necessarily about exotic vacation spots, it can be a corner of your home. A clear background will highlight you as the subject, making it a perfect selfie.
Set the brightness, change the contrast, correct the hues – play with your selfie on edit and see what makes it perfect.
Practice makes a person perfect. So keep taking selfies and learn what works and what doesn’t.