7 easy ways to find someone on Instagram

Can’t find someone on Instagram? Look at these 7 ways in which you will be able to search for a person on Instagram.
Knowing a person’s username is the easiest way to find someone on Instagram. Click on the search button and type the username, and Instagram will show you the results.
If you remember someone’s full name, the steps to search for them on Instagram is the same as that of searching by username. Problem is a person always does have their full name.
If you know what hashtags a person has used earlier, you can search for them by using that.
This is one of the easiest methods of finding someone on Instagram. If you know someone related to the person you are looking for, search their following list.
A lot of people use contact numbers for their Instagram accounts. Sync your private contacts from Instagram settings, and you will be able to find the person you are searching for.
Google pictures may come in handy here. Upload an image and do a web search; Google will give you Instagram account suggestions.
In most cases, Instagram-Facebook accounts are linked. Go to the triple bar on Instagram, click 'Find Interesting People', and then tap 'Connect to Facebook'.