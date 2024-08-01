Lifestyle

Rottweiler to German Shepherd-7 dog breeds popular in Bengaluru

Here are seven dog breeds that are popular in Bangalore

Image credits: Pixabay

Labrador Retriever

Known for their friendly and outgoing nature, Labradors are one of the most popular breeds in Bangalore.

Image credits: our own

Golden Retriever

Like Labradors, Golden Retrievers are loved for their gentle temperament and intelligence.

Image credits: Freepik

Rottweiler

Known for their strength, loyalty, and protective nature, Rottweilers are a common choice for families seeking guard dogs.

Image credits: Getty

Boxer

Boxers are known for their energetic and playful nature, making them great companions for active families.

Image credits: stockphoto

Husky

These beautiful, fluffy dogs are adored for their lively and friendly temperament.

Image credits: Freepik

Beagle

Their small size, playful nature, and adaptability make Beagles a favourite among city dwellers.

Image credits: Freepik

German Shepherd

German Shepherds are a common choice because of their loyalty, versatility, and protective instincts.

Image credits: Freepik
