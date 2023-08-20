Malaria to Dengue: 7 mosquito borne diseases

Lifestyle
Malaria to Dengue are 7 mosquito-borne diseases: Zika, Yellow Fever, West Nile, Chikungunya, Japanese Encephalitis. Prevention is key against these global health risks
Malaria is caused by Plasmodium parasites. It leads to symptoms like fever, chills, and flu-like symptoms can be life-threatening
Dengue is caused by the virus and leads to symptoms like high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, rash, and in severe cases, it can cause dengue hemorrhagic fever
Can cause mild to severe symptoms, including fever, rash, joint pain, and conjunctivitis. Of particular concern are cases where Zika infection during pregnancy
Is caused by the yellow fever virus and can lead to symptoms like fever, chills, muscle pain, nausea, and in severe cases, liver and kidney failure. Vaccination is available
West Nile virus can cause a range of symptoms, from mild flu-like symptoms to more severe neurological complications such as encephalitis or meningitis
Chikungunya virus infection leads to symptoms like fever, joint pain, muscle pain, rash, and headache. The joint pain can be severe and long-lasting
This virus can cause inflammation of the brain and is common in rural parts of Asia. It can lead to symptoms like high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, and seizures