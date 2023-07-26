Rose to Dahlia: 7 most beautiful flowers in the world

Lifestyle
These beautiful flowers have captivated people for centuries, inspiring art, literature, and cultural traditions across the globe.
Often considered the epitome of beauty, roses are admired for their exquisite fragrance and a wide range of colors and forms.
The enchanting cherry blossom displays a delicate pink or white hue, creating a mesmerizing sight during the spring season.
Symbolizing purity and spiritual enlightenment, lotus flowers' elegant and serene appearance make them truly captivating.
Orchids boast an unparalleled diversity of shapes and colors, captivating with their delicate and unique blossoms.
With their alluring fragrance and striking, multi-petaled blooms, plumerias evoke feelings of tropical paradise.
Known for their vibrant colors and simple yet charming petals, tulips are a symbol of spring's arrival and have a timeless beauty.
Dahlia flowers impress with their intricate and diverse forms, ranging from single to double blooms and a kaleidoscope of colors.