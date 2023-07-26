Dhokla to Thepla: 7 famous Gujarati foods

Lifestyle
Indulge in the vibrant flavors of Gujarat with its iconic dishes: tangy Dhokla, spiced Thepla, soft Khandvi, Undhiyu, nutritious Handvo, crunchy Fafda, and tangy Sev Tamatar
Traditional Gujarati steamed chickpea cake that boasts a delightful tangy flavor. Prepared with fermented batter, it's light, and spongy, and is served with green chutney
Thepla is a spiced flatbread made with wheat flour and enriched with the taste of fenugreek leaves. Its versatility makes it an ideal travel companion. Enjoy with pickle or curd
Rolls made from gram flour, delicately seasoned with mustard and coconut. The soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture and the harmonious blend of flavors make it delicious
Savory cake prepared from rice, lentils, and assorted veggies. The final touch of mustard and sesame seeds tempering enhances its taste and aroma
Fafda is a crunchy snack made from chickpea flour, seasoned with a blend of spices. It's best enjoyed with sweet jalebi
It is a snack made from fenugreek leaves and chickpea flour. The dough is seasoned with spices like turmeric, chili, and cumin, shaped into dumplings, and then steamed or fried
Sev Tamatar is a tangy tomato-based curry topped with crispy sev, a thin, crunchy snack made from chickpea flour, it is a comfort food