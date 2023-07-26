Lifestyle

Dhokla to Thepla: 7 famous Gujarati foods

Indulge in the vibrant flavors of Gujarat with its iconic dishes: tangy Dhokla, spiced Thepla, soft Khandvi, Undhiyu, nutritious Handvo, crunchy Fafda, and tangy Sev Tamatar

Image credits: Instagram

Dhokla

Traditional Gujarati steamed chickpea cake that boasts a delightful tangy flavor. Prepared with fermented batter, it's light, and spongy, and is served with green chutney

Image credits: Instagram

Thepla

Thepla is a spiced flatbread made with wheat flour and enriched with the taste of fenugreek leaves. Its versatility makes it an ideal travel companion. Enjoy with pickle or curd

Image credits: Instagram

Khandvi

Rolls made from gram flour, delicately seasoned with mustard and coconut. The soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture and the harmonious blend of flavors make it delicious

Image credits: Instagram

Handvo

Savory cake prepared from rice, lentils, and assorted veggies. The final touch of mustard and sesame seeds tempering enhances its taste and aroma

Image credits: Instagram

Fafda

Fafda is a crunchy snack made from chickpea flour, seasoned with a blend of spices. It's best enjoyed with sweet jalebi

Image credits: Instagram

Methi Muthiya

It is a snack made from fenugreek leaves and chickpea flour. The dough is seasoned with spices like turmeric, chili, and cumin, shaped into dumplings, and then steamed or fried
 

Image credits: Instagram

Sev tamatar

Sev Tamatar is a tangy tomato-based curry topped with crispy sev, a thin, crunchy snack made from chickpea flour, it is a comfort food

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One