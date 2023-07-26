Rottweiler to Siberian Husky-7 most expensive dog breeds in India

Lifestyle
Due to their rarity and great demand, imported and exotic dog breeds in India were the most costly. India's seven most expensive dog breeds in India
This large and majestic breed is known for its protective nature and thick, luxurious coat. It was one of the most expensive breeds in India.
This elegant and regal-looking breed is prized for its luxurious, silky coat.
French Bulldogs are a sought-after breed like the English Bulldogs due to their charming and playful nature.
Rottweilers are powerful and loyal dogs known for their protective instincts and versatility.
With their beautiful white coats and friendly demeanour, Samoyeds are in high demand but can be costly.
These lovely dogs, with their striking blue eyes, are a favourite among many, but their popularity often leads to higher prices.
Bulldogs are a popular and distinctive breed with a unique appearance, which often makes them expensive.