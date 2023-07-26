Padmanabhaswamy to Tirupati Balaji: 10 temples to visit in South India

Lifestyle
This temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Its main deity reclines on the sacred serpent Adisesha and vaults have gained global attention.
Dedicated to Goddess Meenakshi (Parvati) and Lord Sundareswarar (Shiva), it boasts towering gopurams adorned with colorful sculptures.
Built during the Chola dynasty, the temple is a masterpiece of South Indian architecture and a UNESCO Heritage site.
Dedicated to Lord Ranganatha (Vishnu), the temple complex spans over 150 acres and is a significant pilgrimage site for Vaishnavites.
The temple's stunning Dravidian architecture and the panoramic views from the hills make it a truly divine experience.
Situated amidst the captivating ruins of Hampi, the Virupaksha Temple is a marvel of Vijayanagara architecture.
Dedicated to Lord Nataraja (Shiva as the cosmic dancer), the Chidambaram Temple is one of the most significant temples in Tamil Nadu.
The Kailasanathar Temple, Ekambareswarar Temple, and Varadharaja Perumal Temple are among the must-visit temples in this sacred city.
It is believed that Lord Rama built a bridge from here to Sri Lanka to rescue his wife, Sita. Long corridors and 22 holy wells add to its charm.
Overlooking the Arabian Sea, the Murdeshwar Temple is famous for its massive Shiva statue and the towering gopuram.