Lifestyle

Padmanabhaswamy to Tirupati Balaji: 10 temples to visit in South India

Image credits: Getty

1. Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram

This temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Its main deity reclines on the sacred serpent Adisesha and vaults have gained global attention.

Image credits: Getty

2. Meenakshi Amman Temple, Madurai

Dedicated to Goddess Meenakshi (Parvati) and Lord Sundareswarar (Shiva), it boasts towering gopurams adorned with colorful sculptures.

Image credits: Getty

3. Brihadeeswarar Temple, Thanjavur

Built during the Chola dynasty, the temple is a masterpiece of South Indian architecture and a UNESCO Heritage site.

Image credits: Getty

4. Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam

Dedicated to Lord Ranganatha (Vishnu), the temple complex spans over 150 acres and is a significant pilgrimage site for Vaishnavites.

Image credits: Getty

5. Tirupati Balaji Temple, Tirumala

The temple's stunning Dravidian architecture and the panoramic views from the hills make it a truly divine experience.

Image credits: Getty

6. Virupaksha Temple, Hampi

Situated amidst the captivating ruins of Hampi, the Virupaksha Temple is a marvel of Vijayanagara architecture.

Image credits: Getty

7. Chidambaram Nataraja Temple, Chidambaram

Dedicated to Lord Nataraja (Shiva as the cosmic dancer), the Chidambaram Temple is one of the most significant temples in Tamil Nadu.

Image credits: Getty

8. Kanchipuram Temples, Kanchipuram

The Kailasanathar Temple, Ekambareswarar Temple, and Varadharaja Perumal Temple are among the must-visit temples in this sacred city.

Image credits: Getty

9. Ramanathaswamy Temple, Rameswaram

It is believed that Lord Rama built a bridge from here to Sri Lanka to rescue his wife, Sita. Long corridors and 22 holy wells add to its charm.

Image credits: Getty

10. Murdeshwar Temple, Murdeshwar

Overlooking the Arabian Sea, the Murdeshwar Temple is famous for its massive Shiva statue and the towering gopuram.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One