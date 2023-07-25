From Alur Chop to Chanar Cutlet: 7 best vegetarian Bengali snacks

Lifestyle
Bengali cuisine offers a rich array of delicious vegetarian snacks that are perfect for satisfying your cravings. Here are some of the best Bengali vegetarian snacks.
Shingara is a popular Bengali version of samosas, filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes lentils. It's deep-fried until golden and crispy.
This cutlet is made from fresh paneer (cottage cheese) mixed with spices, shaped into cutlets, and shallow-fried until golden.
Dhokar dalna is a savory dish made from lentil cakes, cooked in a spicy gravy with tomatoes, ginger, and aromatic spices.
Vegetable chops are crispy and spicy croquettes made with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables, coated in breadcrumbs and deep-fried.
These are lentil fritters made from ground chana dal (split chickpeas). They are flavored with onions, green chilies, and aromatic spices before being deep-fried.
Sliced eggplant dipped in a spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried until crispy. It's a popular evening snack in Bengal.
These are deep-fried bread stuffed with a flavorful lentil or spiced dal filling. It's a classic Bengali breakfast dish.