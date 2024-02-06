Rose Day 2024: 6 best rose gardens in Delhi

Lifestyle
Situated near India Gate, the Zakir Hussain Rose Garden is one of the largest rose gardens in Asia. It features many roses such as hybrid tea, floribunda, and miniature roses.
The Mughal Gardens are the most well-maintained rose gardens and during the annual Udyanotsav, which takes place in February-March, the Mughal Gardens are open to the public.
Lodhi Gardens has varieties of roses and visitors can enjoy leisurely walks amidst the serene surroundings and admire the beautiful roses in bloom.
Located near Shanti Path in Chanakyapuri, the National Rose Garden is dedicated solely to roses. It features a wide range of rose species and hybrids.
Talkatora Gardens, situated near the President's Estate is known for its well-maintained flower beds, including sections dedicated to roses.
The Garden of Five Senses, located in Said-ul-Ajaib village is a unique recreational space that features beautifully landscaped gardens, including a section dedicated to roses.