Lifestyle
Toothpaste's abrasives, like baking soda, aid in removing the outer layer of skin where tanning occurs.
It sloughs off dead skin cells, reducing the appearance of tan.
Menthol or mint in toothpaste can soothe sunburned skin.
Toothpaste contains cleansing agents that remove dirt and oil, enhancing tan removal.
Toothpaste is readily available and affordable, making it a convenient option for quick tan removal.
Some toothpaste variants contain whitening agents that may lighten skin pigmentation over time.