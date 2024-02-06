Lifestyle

Valentine's Day 2024: 7 most romantic beaches in the world

Escape to romantic beaches like Matira, Tulum, and Whitehaven for Valentine's Day bliss. Navagio's shipwreck and The Baths' grottos add unique charm

Matira Beach, Bora Bora, French Polynesia

This beach is famous for its powdery white sand and crystal-clear turquoise waters, perfect for romantic strolls and enjoying breathtaking sunsets

Anse Source d'Argent, La Digue, Seychelles

With its unique granite boulders, palm-fringed shoreline, and shallow, crystal-clear waters, Anse Source d'Argent offers a picturesque and secluded setting for couples

Tulum Beach, Tulum, Mexico

Tulum Beach boasts stunning turquoise waters, powdery white sands, and ancient Mayan ruins overlooking the sea, creating a romantic and mystical atmosphere

Whitehaven Beach, Whitsunday Island, Australia

Known for its pristine silica sand that remains cool even in the heat, Whitehaven Beach offers a secluded and romantic escape amidst the Great Barrier Reef's natural beauty

Navagio Beach (Shipwreck Beach), Zakynthos, Greece

Enclosed by towering cliffs and accessible only by boat, Navagio Beach is renowned for its crystal-clear waters, golden sands, and the iconic shipwreck resting on its shore

The Baths, Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands

Featuring unique granite boulders forming secluded grottos and pools, The Baths offer a surreal and intimate environment for couples to explore

