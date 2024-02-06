Ram Mandir: KFC outlet to operate in Ayodhya with veg menu

Lifestyle
Kentucky Fried Chicken is all set to install its outlet in Ayodhya but with a twist to it.
Days after the consecration of the Ram Mandir, it is reported that the American fast food restaurant giant KFC has established its outlet.
According to Ayodhya government official Vishal Singh, "We are ready to provide even KFC a space if it decides to sell only vegetarian items."
A location on the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway is granted to KFC only if they agree to sell vegetarian food items.
Non-vegetarian food is not permitted in Ayodhya as it is Lord Ram's birthplace.
The Shri Ram Mandir was inaugurated at Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.