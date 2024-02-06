Lifestyle

Ram Mandir: KFC outlet to operate in Ayodhya with veg menu

KFC in Ayodhya?

Kentucky Fried Chicken is all set to install its outlet in Ayodhya but with a twist to it.

KFC outlet

Days after the consecration of the Ram Mandir, it is reported that the American fast food restaurant giant KFC has established its outlet.

Terms and conditions

According to Ayodhya government official Vishal Singh, "We are ready to provide even KFC a space if it decides to sell only vegetarian items."

Location

A location on the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway is granted to KFC only if they agree to sell vegetarian food items.

No non-veg

Non-vegetarian food is not permitted in Ayodhya as it is Lord Ram's birthplace.

Ram Mandir inauguration

The Shri Ram Mandir was inaugurated at Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. 

