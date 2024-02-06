Lifestyle

Rose Day 2024: 6 types of roses to give your loved ones

Hybrid Tea Roses

Hybrid tea roses are popular for their large, high-centered blooms, come in a wide range of colors, and are often used in floral arrangements and as cut flowers.

Grandiflora Roses

Grandiflora roses are a cross between hybrid tea roses and floribunda roses, combining the best features of both types. 

Floribunda Roses

Floribunda roses are known for their abundance of blooms, which appear in clusters on shorter stems. They are valued for their hardiness and continuous blooming throughout. 

Climbing Roses

Climbing roses feature long, flexible canes that can be trained to climb walls, trellises, or arbors. They produce large clusters of blooms and add vertical interest to gardens. 

Shrub Roses

Shrub roses are versatile and easy to grow. They come in a range of sizes and forms, from compact bushes to sprawling shrubs, and produce blooms in various colors.

Miniature Roses

Miniature roses are petite versions of their larger counterparts, with smaller blooms and compact growth habits. 

