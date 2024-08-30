Lifestyle
Table salt is iodized salt, which is essential for thyroid function in our body. It is usually added to food after cooking or in salads.
Sea salt is rich in magnesium, calcium and potassium. It has a slightly stronger flavor than table salt. It is used while cooking food.
Himalayan pink salt is found in the hills of the Himalayas, which is rich in minerals like iron, calcium and magnesium. It balances the pH level of the body and helps in digestion.
Kosher salt has large grains and is commonly used for seasoning and making meat gravies.
Celtic sea salt is high in magnesium, which is very beneficial for muscles. This salt can also be used in bathing water.
Black salt, unlike common salt, is pinkish and rich in sulfur, aiding digestion and reducing body inflammation effectively.
Red Hawaiian salt is also known as Alaea salt. It contains volcanic clay, which increases minerals like iron oxide. It is widely used in Hawaiian food.
Rock salt is low in iodine and this salt is commonly used during fasting.