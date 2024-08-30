Lifestyle
1 cup ragi flour, 1 cup idli rice, ½ cup urad dal, 1 tsp fenugreek seeds, salt to taste, water as required, oil or ghee for greasing idli plates.
Wash the idli rice and urad dal separately. Soak urad dal, rice and fenugreek seeds in water for about 4-6 hours.
Remove urad dal, rice and fenugreek seeds from water and grind in a grinder or blender until smooth and frothy.
Add ragi flour to the batter and mix well. If the batter is too thick, add a little water. Add salt to taste and mix again.
Cover the bowl with a lid and let the batter ferment in a warm place for 8-12 hours or overnight. The batter should double in size and bubbles should appear.
Fill the idli steamer with water and prepare. Grease idli plates with a little oil or ghee to prevent the idlis from sticking. Place the idli steamer over the stove and boil water.
Once the batter is fermented, fill it in the idli plates up to about ¾. Steam the idlis on medium heat for 10-15 minutes.
Remove the idli plates from the steamer and let them cool for a few minutes. Remove the idlis from the plate and serve the ragi idli hot with coconut chutney, sambar.