How to keep Coriander fresh for a week?

Lifestyle
Everyone uses Coriander. From garnishing to chutney, its taste is incomplete without it, but it spoils very quickly. It is difficult to store it.
If you don't like to go to the market and bring coriander again and again, then with the help of some hacks, you can keep it fresh for up to 7 days, so let's know about them.
Use a paper towel to store coriander. First, wash and dry the coriander. Then wrap it in a paper towel and keep it in the fridge. This will prevent the coriander from spoiling.
You can also store coriander in a container instead of a paper towel, but keep it wrapped in a paper towel. Close the lid of the container tightly to prevent air from entering.
Pour water on the coriander stalks in a water jug, cover it with a damp cloth, close it tightly and keep it in the fridge. Change the water every two days to keep the leaves fresh.
Clean the coriander and soak it in turmeric-mixed water in a jug for 30 minutes. Later, wash and dry it. Wrap it in a paper towel in another container and store it in the fridge.
Take water up to the coriander stalks in a jar and put coriander. Put a ziplock bag on top and leave the chain slightly open so that air can pass through. Store in fridge.