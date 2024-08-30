Lifestyle

India to Bulgaria: Top 7 Nations with the longest paid maternity leave

Image credits: Pixabay

Bulgaria

With 410 days of paid leave, Bulgaria has the longest maternity leave, giving new mothers plenty of time.

 

Image credits: Pixabay

Albania

Maternity leave in Albania is granted for 365 days, giving new moms a full year to recuperate.

 

 

Image credits: Pixabay

Bosnia and Herzegovina

To give new mothers a complete year of relaxation and recuperation, Bosnia and Herzegovina likewise offers 365 days of maternity leave.

Image credits: Pixabay

Iran

Iran provides 270 days of paid maternity leave, which allows new moms a significant amount of time to spend with their infants.

Image credits: Pixabay

Slovakia

Slovakia offers 238 days of paid maternity leave, giving new moms plenty of time to tend to their infants.

 

Image credits: Pixabay

Czechia

Czechia offers 196 days of paid maternity leave, which gives new moms ample opportunity to recuperate and tend to their infants.

 

Image credits: Pixabay

India

India offers maternity leave of 182 days, which gives new moms a significant amount of time to recuperate.

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One