India to Bulgaria: Top 7 Nations with the longest paid maternity leave

Lifestyle
With 410 days of paid leave, Bulgaria has the longest maternity leave, giving new mothers plenty of time.
Maternity leave in Albania is granted for 365 days, giving new moms a full year to recuperate.
To give new mothers a complete year of relaxation and recuperation, Bosnia and Herzegovina likewise offers 365 days of maternity leave.
Iran provides 270 days of paid maternity leave, which allows new moms a significant amount of time to spend with their infants.
Slovakia offers 238 days of paid maternity leave, giving new moms plenty of time to tend to their infants.
Czechia offers 196 days of paid maternity leave, which gives new moms ample opportunity to recuperate and tend to their infants.
India offers maternity leave of 182 days, which gives new moms a significant amount of time to recuperate.