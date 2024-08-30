Lifestyle

Great Barrier Reef to Venice: 7 UNESCO sites facing climate change

UNESCO World Heritage sites, cherished for their historical and cultural significance, are increasingly endangered by climate change

Great Barrier Reef, Australia

The Great Barrier Reef suffers from severe coral bleaching due to rising sea temperatures. Increased ocean acidity also weakens coral structures

Venice and its Lagoon, Italy

Venice faces frequent flooding, rising sea levels, exacerbated by climate change. The city's foundations, already vulnerable, are increasingly threatened by the rising waters

Glacier National Park, USA

Glacier National Park's glaciers are retreating at an alarming rate. Warmer temperatures reduce ice coverage, impacting local wildlife and altering ecosystems

Machu Picchu, Peru

Machu Picchu is experiencing increased erosion and landslides due to changing weather patterns and heavy rains. The ancient Inca city’s stability is compromised

Galápagos Islands, Ecuador

The Galápagos Islands face rising sea levels and changing ocean temperatures, affecting unique wildlife and ecosystems. These changes disrupt marine life and threaten the islands

The Maldives

The Maldives is highly vulnerable to rising sea levels, with many of its islands at risk of disappearing

Timbuktu, Mali

Timbuktu's historic mud-brick buildings face degradation due to extreme heat and shifting weather patterns. The desertification process exacerbates the erosion

