RG Kar Hospital to Burdwan-7 top medical colleges in Kolkata

Here are seven top medical colleges in Kolkata, known for their excellence in medical education, research, and healthcare services

Image credits: Freepik

IPGMER and SSKM Hospital

One of the oldest and most prestigious medical institutions in Kolkata, offering undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses, along with advanced research opportunities.

Image credits: iSTOCK

Calcutta Medical College (CMC)

Established in 1835, it's the oldest medical college in India and is renowned for its high standards in medical education and research.

Image credits: iSTOCK

R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital

A government medical college with a strong reputation in medical education, research, and healthcare services. It offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

Image credits: iSTOCK

Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital (NRS)

Another premier government medical college in Kolkata is known for its comprehensive medical education and healthcare services.

Image credits: Freepik

KPC Medical College and Hospital

A private medical college affiliated with the West Bengal University of Health Sciences, offering quality medical education and state-of-the-art facilities.

Image credits: Freepik

ESI-PGIMSR, ESIC Medical College and Hospital

A government-run institution offering medical education and healthcare services focusing on postgraduate medical studies and research.

Image credits: Freepik

Burdwan Medical College

Located near Kolkata, this government medical college is known for its medical education programs and comprehensive healthcare services, making it a top choice in the region.

Image credits: Freepik
