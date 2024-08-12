Lifestyle

World Elephant Day 2024: 7 countries with the most number of Elephants

The following seven countries have the largest elephant populations, each playing a crucial role in their conservation and protection

Image credits: Pixabay

Botswana

Botswana is home to largest population of African elephants. The country’s national parks Chobe National Park, the Okavango Delta, provide safe haven for over 130,000 elephants

Image credits: Getty

Tanzania

Tanzania boasts significant elephant numbers, particularly in the Selous Game Reserve and the Serengeti National Park. It has a population of around 100,000 elephants

Image credits: Getty

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s diverse landscapes, including Hwange National Park and the Zambezi National Park, support a substantial elephant population of approximately 80,000

Image credits: Getty

Kenya


Kenya is renowned for its wildlife conservation efforts, hosts a large elephant population, estimated at around 70,000. The Amboseli National Park, Tsavo National Parks are vital

Image credits: Getty

South Africa

South Africa, with its well-managed reserves like Kruger National Park, is home to a notable population of African elephants, numbering around 40,000

Image credits: Getty

India

India is the primary habitat for Asian elephants, with a population of about 30,000. Key areas include the Western Ghats and the northeastern states

Image credits: Getty

Myanmar

Myanmar has a significant population of Asian elephants, estimated at around 20,000. The country’s dense forests and protected areas, such as the Hukaung Valley Wildlife Sanctuary

Image credits: Freepik
